Want to Hear “Into the Unknown” From ‘Frozen II’ Performed in 29 Languages?
Posted on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Frozen II has been dubbed into 45 languages, because Disney’s reach is far and wide. So what does “Into the Unknown”, the big showstopping number from the sequel, sound like in other native tongues? Disney has the answer, releasing a new “Into the Unknown” video that features 29 different languages, starting off in English before switching to Castilian Spanish, PRC Mandarin, and more. Check it out below.
Into the Unknown In 29 Languages
In case you’re too lazy to click on the dang video, here are the languages the song moves through:
- English
- Castilian Spanish
- PRC Mandarin
- Swedish
- Hungarian
- Danish
- Sámi
- German
- Icelandic
- Bulgarian
- Mandarin Taiwan
- Estonian
- Norwegian
- Serbian
- French
- Russian
- Italian
- Greek
- Polish
- Korean
- Flemish
- Vietnamese
- Thai
- Latin Spanish
- Kazakh
- Hindi
- Japanese
- Finnish
- Brazilian Portuguese
The video above is pretty seamless, with each language transitioning to the next fairly flawlessly, with the melody carrying things along all the way through the end.
Frozen II is now playing everywhere.
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” is now playing in U.S. theaters.