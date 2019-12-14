Frozen II has been dubbed into 45 languages, because Disney’s reach is far and wide. So what does “Into the Unknown”, the big showstopping number from the sequel, sound like in other native tongues? Disney has the answer, releasing a new “Into the Unknown” video that features 29 different languages, starting off in English before switching to Castilian Spanish, PRC Mandarin, and more. Check it out below.

Into the Unknown In 29 Languages

In case you’re too lazy to click on the dang video, here are the languages the song moves through:

English

Castilian Spanish

PRC Mandarin

Swedish

Hungarian

Danish

Sámi

German

Icelandic

Bulgarian

Mandarin Taiwan

Estonian

Norwegian

Serbian

French

Russian

Italian

Greek

Polish

Korean

Flemish

Vietnamese

Thai

Latin Spanish

Kazakh

Hindi

Japanese

Finnish

Brazilian Portuguese

The video above is pretty seamless, with each language transitioning to the next fairly flawlessly, with the melody carrying things along all the way through the end.

Frozen II is now playing everywhere.