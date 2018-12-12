Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is as good as you’ve heard, and maybe even better. It’s a colorful, emotional, action-packed animated film with a real heart, and it might just be the best Spider-Man movie yet. The hype for Spider-Verse already feels like it’s through the roof, so you probably don’t need anything extra to get your butt in the theater.

But in case you do, a new Spider-Verse clip is here, showing Miles Morales in full Spider-Man mode. But be warned: this clip is kind of a spoiler, in my humble opinion.

Into the Spider-Verse Clip

Obviously, the fact that young Brooklynite Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man in Into the Spider-Verse isn’t much of a spoiler. Miles has been one of the Spider-People in the comics for years, and all the advertising for Spider-Verse has shown him becoming a web-slinger. But here’s the thing: this clip, in which Miles dons his spider-suit and takes a “leap of faith”, happens very late in the movie, and is meant to be a big, emotional moment. A moment where Miles finally embraces his inner Spider-Man. I’m kind of shocked they would release this before the movie hits theaters, as it might rob the scene of some of its impact. Then again, I’m sure if every single moment of Spider-Verse were spoiled, audiences would still happily flock to the theater, and have an absolute blast.

I loved Into the Spider-Verse. It’s exactly the type of game-changer the somewhat stale and repetitive superhero movie genre needs right now. As I wrote in my review:

[W]hen the rare gem like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes along, it can feel as if emergency room doctors have just shouted “Clear!” while discharging a defibrillator straight into your heart. No hyperbole here: Into the Spider-Verse is the best superhero movie of the year, and it might just be the best Spider-Man movie ever made. And that’s saying something – there have been a lot of Spider-Man movies. Sequels, reboots, and more, all essentially telling the same story over and over again. One of Into the Spider-Verse’s many strengths is that it manages to tell that similar story one more time – and make it feel fresh and exciting.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters this Friday, December 14, 2018.