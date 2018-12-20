One of the funniest gags in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is A Very Spidey Christmas, the Christmas album released by everyone’s favorite web-slinger. At first, the album is presented as a quick joke. But during the end credits, we get to hear one of the songs in full – as sung by Chris Pine. Sadly, the song was not included on the original soundtrack release. But now, just in time for the holiday, A Very Spidey Christmas will be released in EP form on December 21. Best of all: you can hear “Spidey-Bells”, the closing credits songs, right now.

I was very surprised when “Spidey-Bells”, the hilarious Chris Pine-performed tune that plays over Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s end credits, didn’t make its way onto the film’s soundtrack, but now I know why. They were saving it for just the right moment. And that right moment is now, because you can listen to “Spidey-Bells” right this very minute.

Spidey-Bells

Sony Pictures Animation will release a new soundtrack EP featuring the Christmas songs recorded for the studios’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, including Chris Pine’s rendition of Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament) (as featured in the movie’s end credits) and Up on the House Top, Joy to the World performed by Shameik Moore and Deck the Halls performed by Jake Johnson. A Very Spidey Christmas will be released digitally tomorrow, December 21.

The EP includes the following songs:

1. Joy to the World – Shameik Moore (1:40)

2. Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament) – Chris Pine (2:41)

3. Deck the Halls – Jake Johnson (2:05)

4. Up on the House Top – Chris Pine (1:45)

5. The Night Before Christmas 1967 (Spoken Word) – Jorma Taccone (2:45)

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were behind the Spider-Verse story, had previously confirmed a few of the Christmas song’s had been recorded.

Yesterday at the Spider-Verse junket, Lord and Miller confirmed that lyrics to at least two, possibly more, of the songs from Spider-Man's Christmas Album had been written and recorded. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) December 1, 2018

But wait, there’s more! “Deck The Halls” has made its way online as well.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters everywhere.