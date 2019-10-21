Horror movies built around holidays are a time-honored tradition, from Black Christmas to Halloween to My Bloody Valentine, and beyond. But one holiday that is often overlooked in the genre is Thanksgiving, which can lay claim to terrible trash like Thankskilling and not much else. Enter Into the Dark, the Hulu horror anthology series from Blumhouse. The next installment, Pilgrim, is Thanksgiving themed to the max – it even includes killer pilgrims. So if you’ve been hungry for Thanksgiving horror, this might be enough to satiate you. Watch the Into the Dark: Pilgrim trailer below.

Into the Dark Pilgrim Trailer

I’ve always been surprised at the lack of Thanksgiving-themed horror. There’s Thankskilling, which is unwatchable. And then there’s Eli Roth’s fake trailer from Grindhouse:

But aside from some obscurities like Blood Rage and Home Sweet Home, there’s not a whole lot out there. Perhaps the latest installment of Hulu’s Into the Dark can fill that void. In Pilgrim, “In an attempt to remind her family of their privilege and help them bond, Ms. Anna Barker invites Pilgrim reenactors to stay with them over Thanksgiving. When the ‘actors’ refuse to break character, the Barker family learns that there is such a thing as too much gratitude.”

Pilgrim comes with a disclaimer saying it was “inspired by true events,” which I’m having a hard time believing. A quick Google search turned up nothing to back up this claim, but hey, let’s just go with it for now.

Into the Dark is Hulu and Blumhouse’s ongoing anthology series that releases a new holiday-themed movie each month. The entries have been rather hit or miss in my humble opinion – leaning heavily onto the “miss” side. But this installment looks weird enough that it might be worth checking out. Directed by Marcus Dunstan (The Collector), and written by Noah Feinberg and Marcus Dunstan & Patrick Melton, Pilgrim features Reign Edwards, Peter Giles, Courtney Henggeler, Kerr Smith, Taj Speights, and Antonio Raul Corbo. Look for it on Hulu November 1, 2019.