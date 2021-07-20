Notable director Alan Taylor has joined the upcoming AMC series Interview with the Vampire. The Emmy-winning veteran is the latest addition to the series that will be inspired by Anne Rice‘s 1976 gothic horror novel of the same name.

This is the kind of news that you can really sink your teeth into. According to Variety, Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes of the series and serve as executive producer on season 1. Taylor has a long-standing history directing award-winning shows like Mad Men and HBO’s The Sopranos, which earned him an Emmy for best directing in a drama series in 2007 on the episode “Kennedy and Heidi.” His other TV credits include Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Lost, Boardwalk Empire, Deadwood, and Six Feet Under.

Taylor has also directed five feature films including Thor: The Dark World, Terminator Genisys, and The Many Saints of Newark, the latter of which is a prequel to HBO’s crime drama series The Sopranos. The films that Taylor has directed were not as successful or well-received as the television shows that he worked on. Perhaps he is better at inserting his own creative talent into a collective vision as opposed to generating that vision solely by himself. In either case, the fact that he is on board for the new series is huge and he should be able to enrich Anne Rice’s original story. Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios stated:

“We are assembling a true dream team of talent on ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ from Rolin Jones to Mark Johnson and now with the addition of Alan, a director with a body of work that could basically break IMDb, not to mention Anne Rice’s extraordinary stories and characters, which have captivated so many millions of fans from around the world. We are so excited to be where we are on this series, and there is so much more to come.”

Interview with the Vampire will be comprised of eight episodes with Rolin Jones serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Mark Johnson will executive produce along with Anne Rice and Christopher Rice.

Vintage Vampires and Vices

I’ve never been a fan of Twilight. When I think of vampires, I go vintage. That means The Lost Boys, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Anne Rice. I love that Rice’s blood-sucking creatures of the night will get the series treatment. Last year, AMC acquired the rights to The Vampire Chronicles book series as well as The Lives of the Mayfair Witches. This will give the network plenty of opportunity to let the characters breathe (and feed) in a way that Rice probably intended. It’s a way to explore the themes of immortality, lust, and human desire in a more complex capacity than simply reimagining the beloved film adaptations. It’ll also be great to explore Rice’s anti-hero, Lestat, on a deeper level. With all of the vampire lore exploding on the screen over the past several years, it’s about time Rice resurrects the lore in her own way.

Interview With the Vampire will debut sometime in 2022 on both AMC and AMC Plus.