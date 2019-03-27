Last week, the latest Toy Story 4 trailer gave us a more proper introduction to Forky (Tony Hale), a new makeshift toy that raises some horrifying questions about the universe of the Pixar Animation franchise. But it also paid close attention to the eye-opening adventure that Woody (Tom Hanks) goes on when he’s forced to keep Forky from running out on Bonnie. Now a new Toy Story 4 trailer has come along from across the pond, and while the set-up with Woody and Forky is mostly the same, there’s plenty of new footage of Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) trying to track down his old sheriff buddy.

International Toy Story 4 Trailer

Bo Beep, who was made to be a significant part of the sequel in the domestic trailer released last week, is only given a small part in this trailer from the United Kingdom. And the antique shop where a big chunk of that story takes place is only seen briefly, giving even less screentime to the new characters. Instead, all the focus is put on getting Forky and Woody back to Bonnie, including the trouble Buzz Lightyear has in trying to locate them. It looks like the space ranger will spend at least some of his time stuck at the carnival after being found and turned into a game prize. And if you listen, you’ll hear the voice of Bill Hader offering him up as a top prize to win.

Honestly, that last trailer for Toy Story 4 didn’t do much to convince me that this is a necessary sequel. And this new trailer from overseas feels like it’s cut together in an even more slapdash fashion. At the very least the domestic trailer was able to hone in on some moments that pull at your heartstrings, but this trailer makes it look like a straight-to-video kind of sequel, and that’s rather disappointing. Here’s hoping director Josh Cooley and the crew at Pixar Animation can prove us wrong.

Here’s a new Toy Story 4 poster from the United Kingdom as well:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.