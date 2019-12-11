The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife brought the franchise back yet again, this time with a heavy dose of nostalgia in the vein of Super 8 and Stranger Things. One of the chief complaints about this first trailer is that it didn’t have any comedy, a trademark of the original franchise that hailed from bona fide comedians from the likes of Saturday Night Live, The Second City and other comedy institutions. But a slightly different international cut of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer does add a couple moments of humor, as well as a bit more proton pack action.

International Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

For some reason, the trailer opts to leave out the story detail about Summerville experiencing daily earthquakes despite not sitting on any fault lines or tectonic plates. That means the scene of Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace running under the kitchen table of their new farmhouse doesn’t make an appearance. Instead, our introduction to the inside of the house features Wolfhard walking in and immediately saying, “Oh my God, this is way worse than I thought it was going to be.” See? Comedy!

But the best bit of new footage in this trailer comes at the very end. There’s actually a bit of a bumper that comes after the title reveal that shows Mckenna Grace as Phoebe and her friend, played by Logan Kim, testing out the proton pack discovered in the basement of the old farmhouse.

We’re not sure what it is they’re shooting the proton stream at, but that’s not the only equipment they brought out. Kim is also sporting the ecto goggles that Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) wore on paranormal investigations and exterminations. The goggles even take Polaroid pictures. We’re not sure what they’re doing with that boom mic, but they’re kids, so they’re probably just trying out whatever they could carry with them.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in theaters on July 10, 2020.