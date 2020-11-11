Intellectually, we all know that many hours of work go into making our favorite movies and TV shows. But having a vague sense of that work in the back of your mind is much different than actually seeing the work being done by the artists and creatives who do it.

For those who are looking for a bit more insight into how Pixar movies are made, a new documentary series called Inside Pixar is coming to pull back the curtain. The show is premiering on Disney+ this week, and the streamer just released the first trailer. Check it out below.



Inside Pixar Trailer

Inside Pixar is made up of four collections that will be released weekly, and each collection consists of five short stories that revolve around a different central theme. The first collection’s theme is “Inspired,” which explores “what sparks inspiration and the journey from idea to execution.” Kemp Powers, the co-writer and co-director of the studio’s upcoming feature film Soul, briefly gets the spotlight in that episode, so be sure to check that out before the movie is released directly onto Disney+ this Christmas.

Filmmakers Erica Milsom and Tony Kaplan are directing this show, and they have plenty of experience in this arena: the two of them have been crafting making-of documentaries about animation for more than a decade, with lots of time devoted specifically to Pixar. They jointly directed a project called The Pixar Shorts: A Short History and have individually tackled making-of projects for Finding Dory and Cars 3. Earlier this year, Milsom even directed Loop, one of Pixar’s Sparkshorts and the first Pixar project to feature a non-verbal autistic character. (That short is streaming on Disney+ right now if you want to give it a watch.)

Obviously, you should not expect this show to capture any juicy drama or serious creative clashes since it’s produced by Pixar and made specifically for Disney’s streaming service. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be able to offer fascinating insights into how the sausage gets made.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming docuseries:

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Pixar is directed by Erica Milsom and Tony Kaplan, the series offers insights into the personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

The first collection of Inside Pixar content will arrive on Disney+ this Friday, November 13, 2020.