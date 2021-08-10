Inglourious Basterds, which may or may not be Quentin Tarantino‘s best movie (depending on who you ask) is finally coming to 4K. The World War II flick with a twist on history will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and digital this October. And while there are no new special features here (just special features from previous releases), the prospect of having this damn good movie in 4K is too good to resist.

For a while there, I was of the mind that Inglourious Basterds was Quentin Tarantino’s best movie. Tarantino himself seemed to even agree with this, going so far as to have the last line of the movie be, “I think this just might be my masterpiece.” However, I think I’ve changed my tune and now consider Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to be Tarantino’s best. But Inglourious Basterds is still a film that I’d consider close to a masterpiece, full of stunning filmmaking, stellar acting, and a script that seems loose and shaggy at first before coming together perfectly.

And now, Inglourious Basterds is headed to 4K. Starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, and Mélanie Laurent, and also featuring a weird Mike Myers cameo, Inglourious Basterds follows a group of interconnected (and some unconnected) characters during World War II. Here’s the synopsis: “Brad Pitt takes no prisoners in Quentin Tarantino’s high-octane WWII revenge fantasy Inglourious Basterds. As war rages in Europe, a Nazi-scalping squad of American soldiers, known to their enemy as ‘The Basterds,’ is on a daring mission to take down the leaders of the Third Reich.”

This was the first of Tarantino’s “alternate history” films, featuring a conclusion to World War II that’s, uh, different from what really happened. It’s a concept Tarantino would continue to employ in the recent Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 4K release is set for October 12, 2021.

Inglourious Basterds 4K Special Features

As I mentioned above, the special features included here aren’t new. But here’s what you’ll be getting.

OVER TWO HOURS OF BONUS CONTENT, INCLUDING:

Extended & Alternate Scenes Roundtable Discussion with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Elvis Mitchell The New York Times Talk Nation’s Pride – Original Short The Making of Nation’s Pride The Original Inglourious Basterds A Conversation with Rod Taylor

Inglourious Basterds will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and Digital.