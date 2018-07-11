The home video release of Avengers: Infinity War was just announced, but if you can’t wait that long, you’re in luck. Three Avengers: Infinity War clips have surfaced, featuring some of the most memorable moments of the epic MCU extravaganza. Watch the Infinity War clips below.

And if you haven’t seen the movie yet, there are also spoilers.

Infinity War Clip – Earth Is Closed Today

Here we have the moment early in Infinity War when Thanos sends his Black Order to earth. Thanos’ right-hand man Niles Crane Ebony Maw is blathering about how humanity should be honored to be killed by Thanos. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Wong (Benedict Wong) ready for battle, but Banner has some trouble transforming into Hulk. It’s one of the first signs in the film that the Avengers and their pals aren’t going to have an easy time fighting Thanos and company.

Infinity War Clip – Tony’s Plan

Next up, Tony tries to formulate a plan with a little help from some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It doesn’t go so well, but it does feature my favorite line in the film – Mantis (Pom Klementieff) saying that what the Guardians do is “Kick names, take ass.” The utterly defeated look on Robert Downey Jr.’s face after she says this is pretty priceless. There’s a running theme in all these clips, and that’s this: no one is prepared to fight Thanos.

Infinity War Clip – Thanos Fight

Finally, Doctor Strange uses his magic, sentient cape to battle that thicc boy Thanos (Josh Brolin). Strange also uses his magic portals to enable Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to jump around like a goofball. Tony Stark and Thanos’ daughter Nebula (Karen Gillan) are there as well. This is an action-packed scene that illustrated Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could have possibly beaten Thanos, if only they could all just get their shit together (spoiler: they couldn’t).

You’ll be able to see all these moments in context, and more, when Avengers: Infinity War hits digital on July 31 and Blu-ray August 14, 2018. The home video release will have about 10 minutes of deleted scenes, an audio commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.