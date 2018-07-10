Ever since Avengers: Infinity War arrived in theaters to kick off the blockbuster summer, fans have been desperate to bring it home to watch over and over again. And soon enough you’ll be able to do just that.

The Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray trailer has arrived, and the full list of special features coming with the movie have also been revealed. There are a bunch of featurettes going behind the scenes of the movie, some deleted scenes, not to mention director’s commentary from Anthony & Joe Russo, as well as an extensive roundtable discussion with a bunch of other Marvel Cinematic Universe filmmakers. Get the details below.

Avengers Infinity War Blu-Ray Trailer

As we learned not too long ago, the Avengers Infinity War Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download combo packs will arrive in stores on August 14, and that includes the 4K Ultra HD version of the movie as well. But if you want to bring home the movie a little earlier, you can pick up the digital version starting on July 31. You can pre-order right now over here.

For those who pick up the movie on digital, there will be a special bonus features only available to you. It’s a directors rountable discussion featuring Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War), Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Joss Whedon (The Avengers), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) talking about how their movies contribute to the MCU’s larger storytelling adventure.

But if you’re waiting for the Blu-ray and DVD release, here’s the cover art and all the special features you’ll get: