‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Blu-Ray Trailer and Full Special Features Line-Up Revealed
Posted on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
Ever since Avengers: Infinity War arrived in theaters to kick off the blockbuster summer, fans have been desperate to bring it home to watch over and over again. And soon enough you’ll be able to do just that.
The Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray trailer has arrived, and the full list of special features coming with the movie have also been revealed. There are a bunch of featurettes going behind the scenes of the movie, some deleted scenes, not to mention director’s commentary from Anthony & Joe Russo, as well as an extensive roundtable discussion with a bunch of other Marvel Cinematic Universe filmmakers. Get the details below.
Avengers Infinity War Blu-Ray Trailer
As we learned not too long ago, the Avengers Infinity War Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download combo packs will arrive in stores on August 14, and that includes the 4K Ultra HD version of the movie as well. But if you want to bring home the movie a little earlier, you can pick up the digital version starting on July 31. You can pre-order right now over here.
For those who pick up the movie on digital, there will be a special bonus features only available to you. It’s a directors rountable discussion featuring Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War), Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Joss Whedon (The Avengers), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) talking about how their movies contribute to the MCU’s larger storytelling adventure.
But if you’re waiting for the Blu-ray and DVD release, here’s the cover art and all the special features you’ll get:
- Strange Alchemy (5:08)– Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time—and discover why some were teamed up together.
- The Mad Titan (6:34) – Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.
- Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36) – Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.
- Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58) – Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.
- Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07)
- Happy Knows Best (1:23) – Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding—until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request.
- Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24) – On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies.
- The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20) – As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news.
- A Father’s Choice (4:00) – Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past—and with lying to him about the Soul Stone.
- Gag Reel (2:05)– Watch your favorite Super Heroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics.
- Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) by Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely
There will also be some retails exclusive versions of the movie (at least at Best Buy and Target), some of which might come with exclusive bonus content. But this is the standard version of the movie that fans will be able to pick up at retailers all over the world. Fans will undoubtedly be digging through every frame of this movie for details they might have missed, but personally, I just can’t wait to sit down and watch this epic culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe again.