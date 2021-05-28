Mark Wahlberg is a reincarnated action hero in the Infinite trailer. This Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi movie was originally meant for theaters, but now it’s headed directly to Paramount+ as the nascent streaming service tries to build up subscribers. Here, Wahlberg plays a character who learns he has lived a whole bunch of past lives – and he’s not alone. Watch the Infinite trailer below.

Infinite Trailer

As far as trailers go, this trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite is actually kind of fun. Sure, Mark Wahlberg looks like he’s sleepwalking through his role, but that’s nothing new. Whatever Wahlberg lacks in charisma in this trailer is made up for by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who strolls in, does a weird accent, and steals the show. The movie is probably worth watching for that alone.

In Infinite, “For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.” The film is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, with a screen story by Todd Stein, and a screenplay by Ian Shorr.

In addition to Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the cast also features Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. And the person in that cast that excites me the most is Jason Mantzoukas, although I didn’t spot him in the trailer. But between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and now this, I like that Mantzoukas is popping up in action films. The next step is for him to lead an action movie of his own. Hey, if Bob Odenkirk can become an action hero, so can Jason Mantzoukas.

Infinite will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting on June 10.