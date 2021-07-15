Production is underway in Glasgow for Indiana Jones 5, the highly anticipated follow-up to a movie that much of the world would like to pretend does not exist. New photos from the set have begun circulating on social media (while we won’t be publishing them here, you can seek them out for yourselves should you be interested), and they give us our first look at a super stylish Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), as well as a strong hint about the moon landing being a potential subplot in director James Mangold‘s sequel.



Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killer Costume

Speculation has run rampant about who Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be playing in Indiana Jones 5, and while we still don’t know the answer to that question (is she friend or foe to Dr. Jones?), we now know one thing for certain: her character has a great fashion sense. Waller-Bridge was spotted on the set sporting some black-and-blue striped slacks, a dark green collared shirt, a brown scarf, and a deep burgundy jacket, as well as some John Lennon-esque circular glasses and a beret to complete the ensemble. She kind of looks like she’s ready to star in a throwback Joker movie of her own. (WB, you can have that one for free).

Elsewhere in these new set photos, we can see a man who’s wearing a grey suit, has white hair, and is wearing performance capture dots all over his face. He appears to be Harrison Ford’s stunt double (or possibly a stand-in), and in one photo, he’s on the back of a horse, which leads us to wonder if this movie could feature a big horse chase scene. It’s either that, or this stand-in really doesn’t like using golf carts to be transported around the set.

Will We See the Moon Landing in This Movie?

Meanwhile, some of the set photos feature a look at what appears to be a big ticker tape parade featuring red, white, and blue prop signs that read “Welcome Back to Earth” and “Welcome Back Astronauts,” which lead us to believe the film is at least partially set in 1969 during the return from the Apollo 11 moon landing. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was set in 1957, and Mangold previously said all of the movies he was working on were set in 1960s NYC, so this tracks.

The space race could also be a way to incorporate Nazi flashbacks in the movie, since a Nazi scientist helped work on the Apollo mission in real life. We’re still in the dark about what significant item Indy could be searching for in this movie, but maybe it’s a moon rock. Or maybe, in Transformers: Dark of the Moon kind of way, the aliens from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull set up a base camp on the moon and the astronauts found out about it, and Indy’s going to compare notes about their bizarre alien experiences. Who knows! Without Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair, it feels like this movie could go in a million different directions.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022.