We’re aware of the general consensus surrounding Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. But how can anyone not be intrigued by whatever director James Mangold is up to with the legacy sequel to the legacy sequel to the original, iconic Indiana Jones trilogy that was never really meant to support the weight of a full-blown, decades-spanning franchise? (Fine, after saying all that out loud, the skepticism is maybe a little deserved.)

Regardless, Lucasfilm is pulling out all the stops to drum up interest in Indiana Jones 5, as this latest casting news makes 100% clear. According to Deadline, Antonio Banderas is set to join the proceedings, alongside Harrison Ford and many others. Details are sparse for now as to what this part might entail, but we’re rooting for a significant role truly worthy of his talents.

The Femme Fatale, The Mask of Zorro, and Pain and Glory star has actually been enjoying appearances in some big genre films lately, from Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard opposite Ryan Reynolds to the adaptation of the popular video game Uncharted along with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Banderas joining an Indiana Jones movie, of all things, is a big deal and should be treated as such!

In Mangold We Trust?

As you probably know by now, 3:10 to Yuma and Logan director James Mangold is filling the un-fillable shoes of Steven Spielberg this time out. Before anyone freaks out, though, Spielberg is staying personally involved as producer and is said to continue to wield considerable influence on his (and George Lucas‘) baby, along with returning creative powers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. The iconic and unparalleled John Williams, of course, will be back as composer.

Though it’s reassuring that much of the original crew will be there to provide their support and insight, Mangold has done more than enough to prove his worth as a storyteller in his own right. Girl, Interrupted is still one of the most affecting films I’ve ever watched and his work with Hugh Jackman on his X-Men movies certainly points towards a director who knows how to put his own stamp on pre-existing franchise favorites.

In addition to Ford and now Banderas, Mangold’s cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Thomas Kretschmann, and Boyd Holbrook.

The currently-untitled Indiana Jones 5 is in the middle of filming and is set for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.