“Today we celebrate our Independence Day.” There are few speeches as rousing as the one given in Independence Day by Bill Pullman as President Thomas J. Whitmore, inspiring a ragtag team of pilots to take down the alien invaders that have wreaked havoc across the globe.

But there’s a real threat facing America and the rest of the world today, and it’s not an alien invasion. It’s the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why Alamo Drafthouse brought back Bill Pullman to inspire people to protect themselves and their fellow Americans by wearing a mask to squash the spread of COVID-19. If everyone wears a mask for just a month, we can beat this thing and truly celebrate our freedom.

Independence Day Coronavirus PSA – Wear a Mask

As Bill Pullman says, if we all wears masks and act responsibly, we can get back into bars, restaurants, and perhaps most importantly, movie theaters. Wearing a mask isn’t infringing upon our freedom. It’s making it so we can still have some semblance of normalcy in the face of a global pandemic, and it will make it so businesses don’t have to stay closed any longer than they need to be. If you want to save businesses, if you want to go back to movie theaters, and if you want to get back to a normal life, then wear a mask and help the United States join the rest of the world in being smart and safe by taking down COVID-19.