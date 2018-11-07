We’ve already seen how Incredibles 2 should have ended, but now it’s time for a postmortem of a different kind as Honest Trailers takes a crack at the perfectly passable sequel to the superhero adventure that arrived 14 years ago.

Watch the Incredibles 2 Honest Trailer below.

Incredibles 2 Honest Trailer

As Honest Trailers says, The Incredibles had our superheroes learning to trust each other and fight crime as a family unit after a mishap where one of the parents did illegal hero work on behalf of a techno genius who turned out to be a villain. And the public learned to love superheroes again. And Incredibles 2 basically does that again.

But personally, I don’t think it’s as simple as all that. Once you dig into the villain’s plot and how the dynamic of the family shifts outside of superhero work, I think there’s much more at work here when it comes to what the movie has to say about family, the way society treats entertainment, and what we expect out of our heroes.

At the very least, Incredibles 2 is probably the best Pixar sequel besides Toy Story 3, though since the rest of the sequels have only been passable (with the exception of the mind-numbing Cars 2), that’s not exactly a difficult achievement. But even so, Incredibles 2 is leaps and bounds better than most of the other animated fare being released by the major studios in any given year, and now it’s available for you to pick up for yourself on Blu-ray and DVD.