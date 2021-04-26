Last night during the Oscars a brand-new trailer for In the Heights arrived, giving us yet another look at the highly anticipated musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. While some of the footage here was from a previous trailer, it’s set to different music, and continues to make In the Heights look like a must-see. In fact, based on the text in the trailer itself, everyone involved is hoping this is going to be “the event of the summer.” And it just might be. Watch the latest In the Heights trailer below.

In the Heights Trailer

During the Oscar ceremony, we all got our first look at Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The trailer was fantastic – but West Side Story isn’t the only big musical headed our way. Beating West Side Story to the multiplexes is In the Heights, AKA the other award-winning musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. I’ll admit that this new In the Heights trailer didn’t excite me as much as West Side Story, but it’s not like the films are competing against each other. There’s room for them both, and they’re both arriving at different times. And while this trailer is fine, I’m excited to see the final film – which already has people buzzing. This really could be the event of the summer, folks.

In In the Heights, “Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.”

The cast includes Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. The script comes from Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book for the stage play, while the music and lyrics come from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu helms the film.

Like so many other movies, In the Heights was supposed to open last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, it’ll first have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, 2021. After that, it’s headed to both theaters and HBO Max on June 11.