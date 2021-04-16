Lights up on Washington Heights, as Twitter lit up with glowing reactions to In the Heights, director Jon M. Chu‘s highly anticipated feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s acclaimed Broadway musical. Some critics got the chance to see In the Heights last year before theaters shut down amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it seems like others had the chance to see it virtually more recently. But last night’s reactions still seemed to arrive early, considering the film isn’t set to debut in theaters and HBO Max until June.

But shortly after the In the Heights early buzz hit the internet — with many praising the film to be a beautiful love letter to New York City and the movie of the summer — it was announced that the film would make its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in special indoor-outdoor screenings held through all five boroughs. See what people have to say about In the Heights ahead of its Tribeca premiere below.

Not only is In the Heights a glorious love letter to New York City, it’s also a love letter to the Pan-Latino community, which Latinx critics gushed over in their early reactions to the movie. Critics praised the film as a crowdpleaser and hopefully a game-changer for Latino representation in Hollywood — which would not be the first time that Chu has helmed a watershed movie for a minority group.

We can finally talk about IN THE HEIGHTS after a year since the first time I watched it. It’s truly wonderful. Hopefully a game-change for Latino films in Hollywood. My favorite musical number is that of Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia. Put her on your awards predictions now. pic.twitter.com/21Ex0AHnqI — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) April 15, 2021

IN THE HEIGHTS is a beautiful love song to the Pan-Latino communities that exist across the United States. It's vibrant, heartfelt, and a testament to the strength and joy that lives within our beautiful Latinx, Black, and POC communities. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 15, 2021

#InTheHeights is THE crowdpleasing event of the season! John M. Chu’s direction shines through vibrantly staged musical sequences & intimate moments, while Anthony Ramos delivers a charismatic breakout performance in a sensational cultural celebration that will bring joy to all! pic.twitter.com/CjzG01MPCG — Diego Andaluz at DiscussingFilm (@thediegoandaluz) April 15, 2021

IN THE HEIGHTS hits differently when you're far away from NYC. It's a lovesong to why we are willing to take every risk in the world to live there, but also a testament to how NYC lives forever in those of us who adore it. My God, the city truly shows off in this one. pic.twitter.com/7jzoW6rp9s — Jose Solís (@josesolismayen) April 15, 2021

#IntheHeights is fun, heartwarming and provides a platform for Anthony Ramos and co. to shine. While there are a few missteps, overall it had me tearing up and laughing. I felt seen with the on-screen representation. Full review coming soon! –@thingscatloves #latinxlens pic.twitter.com/Le7kgcdx9S — Latinx Lens (@LatinxLens) April 15, 2021

Critics in general were effusive in their praise for In the Heights, calling it a much-needed beacon of light and the perfect movie for the first summer movie season we’ll have since the pandemic started. The performances of Anthony Ramos, Olga Merediz, and Leslie Grace were given particular praise.

I have been waiting so long for this social embargo to lift to say: #InTheHeights is a spectacular ray of joy during a dark time, a tour de force of musical direction by @jonmchu with a killer cast, and my only sorrow is that I didn’t see it first on a huge-ass screen. pic.twitter.com/LU2oAg2gqt — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) April 15, 2021

IN THE HEIGHTS finds Jon M. Chu knocking Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical out of the park! A vibrant life affirming extravaganza that celebrates culture, community & chasing your dreams! Superb editing, beautiful visuals & wonderful performances from the entire cast. Loved every beat pic.twitter.com/EFBo6XbgQs — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 16, 2021

I've seen #InTheHeights & it's terrific in every way imaginable. I truly think it is among the greatest New York movies ever made. Bursting w/ life & love & spectacular music, it’s a celebration of community & honoring where you're from while figuring out where you're going next. pic.twitter.com/755P2KT0Eq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 15, 2021

I'm typically not a big musical guy, but In The Heights is a lot of fun. The music is great, the set pieces are built creatively and have fantastic choreography, and Anthony Ramos is excellent. A movie to look forward to this summer! pic.twitter.com/IzZh43CjJo — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 15, 2021

IN THE HEIGHTS! WOW! This is deserves to be THE movie of the summer. It's a fun, energetic, incredibly directed, and colorful music epic that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen. It's a beautiful love letter to the Latinx dreamers of NYC. One of the best films of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RCrGFk9UjA — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) April 15, 2021

#InTheHeights is gorgeous and has a dynamite opening. Latino voices have arrived (we were already here). If you loved Yuh-Jung Youn this year, get ready to fall in love with Olga Merediz, the first supporting actress contender of the year. Leslie Grace is another breakout! . pic.twitter.com/4nOwhCZ3IW — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) April 15, 2021

Anthony Ramos is a joy to watch in #InTheHeightsMovie! Gregory Diaz IV is seriously the breakout star of the film. They added more for his character that many can relate to and reflect on. #intheheights pic.twitter.com/JrChb3Cqhl — Laura ???'? ?? (@lsirikul) April 15, 2021

The social embargo is up on IN THE HEIGHTS and I have seen it, but I immediately want to see it again on the biggest screen possible with people applauding and dancing in the aisle. Jon Chu has crafted the best on screen musical numbers in, dare I say, years. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) April 15, 2021

Feels honestly insane to tweet anything positive about something that’s even Broadway-adjacent right now but I will say In the Heights is literally perfect and it’s too bad an industry that can produce something so stunning is also endlessly toxic and dangerous send tweet!!!!!! — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) April 15, 2021

Yelped at 3 separate cameos during IN THE HEIGHTS: Marc Anthony, Valentina from Drag Race, and the Joker Stairs — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 15, 2021

Lights up on Washington Heights! There is no doubt that IN THE HEIGHTS is about to make some noise! A spectacular and otherworldly display of color, culture & music. All around a beautiful film that many will enjoy and play on a loop! Paciencia y Fe! #InTheHeightsMovie ?? pic.twitter.com/xSqktQRH8x — film poser™? "A24 Hire Me" josie (@TheJosieMarie) April 15, 2021

Yeah, believe any and all hype about IN THE HEIGHTS. It's that good. Not just a massive leap in Latinx representation, it may just go down as one of the finest love letters to New York. Practically every single thing, from the music to its choreography, is perfect. #InTheHeights pic.twitter.com/hiVKIve0R6 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 16, 2021

However, like every movie, there are a few who aren’t as warm to it, criticizing the film’s lack of a handle on the musical movie language (which is a little disappointing to hear, considering I thought of Chu as being one of the few directors who knew how to shoot a good musical).

So…. IN THE HEIGHTS. I'm sorry y'all, I wasn't a fan. I wish people knew how to shoot movie musicals, and that's all I'll say for now. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 15, 2021

All the early buzz comes two months before In The Heights is due to make its day-and-date release in theaters and HBO Max on June 11, 2021, but comes conveniently the night before the 2021 Tribeca Festival announced In The Heights to be its Opening Night Film.

Tribeca will kick off its 20th edition on June 9, 2021 with the world premiere of In the Heights at the United Palace theater in Washington Heights, the neighborhood where the movie takes place. Additionally, in a special first-time occasion, the festival’s opening night will be screened simultaneously across all five boroughs of New York City in multiple open-air venues.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Tribeca for a city-wide takeover of In the Heights. New York, and specifically Washington Heights, is the lead character in our film—its vibrancy and energy are unmatched. How incredible that after a year of isolation, New Yorkers from across all boroughs will have an opportunity to see it first, together, and join us in the celebration of life coming back,” Chu said in a statement.

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will run June 9-20 as the first major North American film festival held in person since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.