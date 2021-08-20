Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story series has already touched on two major incidents that captivated the nation. The latest installment, Impeachment: American Crime Story, continues the trend. It chronicles the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, which revolved around his affair with White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

We now have a trailer to show us what American Crime Story‘s take on this affair looked like.

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Trailer

The trailer, with its staccato violin, cuts between the three major women involved in the scandal: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones.

Here’s FX’s synopsis of the show:

Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

Impeachment is based on real-world events and real people, of course, which means American Crime Story has cast many talented actors in various levels of makeup and prosthetics. The cast includes Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Dan Bakkedahl as Kenneth Starr.

The Third American Crime Story

This is the third season of American Crime Story, which came about after Murphy’s success at FX with his American Horror Story series. While Murphy is executive producer of the anthology true crime show, it was created by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

The first season of Crime Story aired in 2016 and focused on O. J. Simpson’s trial for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The second season dropped two years later in 2018 and focused on another murder — the assassination of Gianni Versace. Alexander and Karaszewski did not return after the first season, and Tom Rob Smith came on board to write and executive produce the Versace story.

Impeachment sputtered in development, but ultimately moved ahead with the real-life Lewinksy on board as co-producer. “I told [Lewinsky], ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do,'” Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2018. “If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.”

With the season complete, it looks like Lewinsky is making all the money. And good for her! Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on FX on September 7, 2021.