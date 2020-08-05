Netflix has released a new poster for I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Charlie Kaufman‘s long-awaited return to filmmaking after a five-year absence. Based on the psychological horror novel by Iain Reid, I’m Thinking of Ending Things promises to be another mind-bending hit from Kaufman, who dives into the horror genre with the upcoming Netflix film starring Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, and David Thewlis. See the I’m Thinking of Endings Things poster below.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things Poster

Netflix has released the I’m Thinking of Ending Things poster ahead of the first official trailer debut tomorrow. The poster shows Buckley’s character, the unnamed girlfriend of Plemons’ Jake, at the dinner table with Jake and his parents at their secluded farm. Toni Collette and David Thewlis play the parents. Buckley, who was sensational in her breakout performance in Wild Rose, looks appropriately forlorn in the poster, as her character is the one “thinking of ending things,” as the title suggests.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is Kaufman’s first feature film since 2015’s Anomalisa, and is written and directed by the filmmaker. While the director is known for his unconventional, mindbending films, the director recently said, “I don’t set out to do a mindfuck. I’m not setting out to do something that ‘tops’ some sort of brainteaser I might have done before. But there’s no question that I’m trying to build on the stuff that I’ve already done.” He added that, “Loneliness and hopelessness and regret — these are things that are part of the fabric of this film.”

Here is the synopsis for I’m Thinking of Ending Things:

“On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things debuts on Netflix September 4.