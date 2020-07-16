Charlie Kaufman‘s new film I’m Thinking of Ending Things, based on a twisty, creepy novel by Iain Reid, is headed to Netflix in September. The first official look at Kaufman’s film has arrived via some new images, and while they don’t hint at the weirdness to come, Kaufman promises that “loneliness and hopelessness and regret” are all woven into the movie’s fabric. See the I’m Thinking of Ending Things first look below.

EW has the first look at I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which features the pic above, and another image where star Jessie Buckley makes a stop at a Dairy Queen-like joint in the midst of a snowstorm. Check it out:

In I’m Thinking of Ending Things, “On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues.” Buckley is the girlfriend, Jesse Plemons is Jake, and Toni Collette and David Thewlis are the parents. If you’re wondering why Buckley’s character doesn’t seem to have a name, that’s in keeping with the source material – a novel by Iain Reid. The book is told entirely from the girlfriend’s POV and we never learn her name.

Having read the book, I can confirm it’s creepy and atmospheric. That said, there are some things in the book that might be tricky to bring to the screen. However, Charlie Kaufman has proven in the past he has a knack for creating unconventional films, so I have faith in this and remain excited to see how it turns out.

“Loneliness and hopelessness and regret — these are things that are part of the fabric of this film,” Kaufman tells EW, adding: “I don’t set out to do a mindfuck. I’m not setting out to do something that ‘tops’ some sort of brainteaser I might have done before. But there’s no question that I’m trying to build on the stuff that I’ve already done.”

Kaufman also talks a bit about what the couple’s destination – the parent’s house – means to the film:

“The house represents the imagined interaction between someone you bring home to your parents — that panic that is twoheaded at that point. You’re worried about what they’re going to think about your parents, and you’re always worried about what your parents are going to think of them.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things debuts on Netflix September 4.