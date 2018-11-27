Barry Jenkins‘ beautiful, heartbreaking and altogether wonderful If Beale Street Could Talk gets a final trailer to hold you over until December. Jenkins, the director of Moonlight, has once again created one of the year’s best films – a gorgeous adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel of the same name. Watch the final If Beale Street Could Talk trailer below.

If Beale Street Could Talk Trailer

I saw Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk at TIFF this year, and it took my breath away. That’s not hyperbole, either. I literally felt my breath catching in my throat during certain sequences, so skilled is Jenkins’ direction, so wonderful are the film’s performances, so stunning is James Laxton‘s cinematography, and so enchanting is Nicholas Britell‘s musical score. I know this sounds like I’m overselling this movie, but trust me – If Beale Street Could Talk is one of the very best movies you’ll see all year.

As I wrote in my review, “Romantic and tragic, Beale Street is gorgeous and emotionally stirring – the type of movie that only comes along every so often…Adapting James Baldwin’s novel of the same name, Jenkins has crafted a swooning love story that will both warm and break your heart.” After the one-two punch that is Moonlight followed by If Beale Street Could Talk, I’m excited for whatever Barry Jenkins does next.

In Beale Street, 19-year-old Tish (KiKi Layne) learns she’s pregnant just after her fiancé Fonny (Stephan James) has been arrested for a crime he didn’t commit. Tish and her loving family then attempt to clear Fonny’s name before the baby is born. Jenkins cuts back and forth in time, juxtaposing the events after Fonny’s arrest with the early days of Tish and Fonny’s relationship.

If Beale Street Could Talk, starring KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Beach, Ed Skrein, Diego Luna, Dave Franco, and Pedro Pascal, opens in select theaters on December 14, 2018.