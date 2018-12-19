If you’re a loyal viewer of Saturday Night Live like yours truly, then you already know the charming original holiday tune “I Wish It Was Christmas Today,” which Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan performed for the first time back in December 2000. The song became a favorite among SNL fans, so much that it’s been performed over half a dozen times on the show since then, and even recording artist Julian Casablacans did his own cover of the song. Well, it’s back again, but not on SNL.

Instead, Jimmy Fallon got the band back together for a Saturday Night Live holiday reunion on The Tonight Show, and he included Ariana Grande just for good measure. And don’t worry, because her presence doesn’t ruin the purity of this modern Christmas classic. You’ll see what I mean below.

Check out the new version of “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” below.

I Wish It Was Christmas Today 2018

The original choreography and sound is all here, and all Ariana Grande does is stand there and dance a little bit while holding onto the shoulders of Chris Kattan. When I fist saw that they did a new version of this song, I was worried it was going to revamp the tune into something that took the amateur charm away from it, so I’m glad to see it’s still intact.

“I Wish It Was Christmas Today” hasn’t changed much over time, with the most unique version involving The Muppets:

If that doesn’t convince you that this song has become a Christmas classic, especially since it plays every year in Saturday Night Live‘s round-up of holiday themed sketches, then I don’t know what to tell you. If you just have no idea what we’re talking about, check out the original version of the song right here: