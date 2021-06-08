With its first season, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson gave us a wealth of weird, wonderful comedy, much of which has already entered the pop culture zeitgeist (I’m looking at you, guy dressed as a hot dog trying to figure out who crashed a hot dog car into a store). And now, we finally know when the highly anticipated second season arrives: this summer. Watch the season 2 announcement video below, featuring several of the first season’s hit songs.

I Think You Should Leave felt like it came out of nowhere, and then immediately became something to obsess over. The series, created by Zach Kanin and Tim Robinson, was full of utterly bizarre sketches that mostly involved people doing incredibly stupid things and then immediately denying they did them. It also gave us amazing bits like this. No coffin, please. Just wet, wet mud.

I Think You Should Leave – Instagram

And also this, in which we learn the pros of having a car with a good steering wheel that doesn’t fly off when you are driving.

I Think You Should Leave – Focus Group

And also this, where we’re all trying to find the guy who did this.

I Think You Should Leave – Hot Dog Car

And – well, you get the idea. I could go on and on. Thankfully, we’ll soon have a whole new slew of sketches to quote endlessly, because Netflix has gone ahead and announced that I Think You Should Leave season 2 will be dropping on July 6, 2021. And here’s the announcement video to prove it.

I Think You Should Leave Season 2 Announcement

The video features Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, and Phredley Brown performing songs from the first season, although I’m a little sad my personal favorite, “The Night The Skeletons Came To Life,” didn’t make the cut. Oh well.

Here’s some info about the show:

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island), and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point. Alice Mathias serves as executive producer and directed most sketches alongside Zach Kanin.