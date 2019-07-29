Remember I Know What You Did Last Summer? The teen slasher flick in which the Gorton’s Fisherman tried to murder Jennifer Love Hewitt? It’s back – in TV pilot form. Reports reveal an I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series is currently in the works at Amazon, and filmmaker James Wan will be producing the project.

Deadline recently ran a story about producer Neal H. Moritz signing a deal to develop projects with Amazon, and buried in the text was this reveal: “The company’s current development slate includes I Know What You Did Last Summer at Amazon, a YA horror series based on the Moritz-produced hit movie franchise, with James Wan attached to direct and Shay Hatten writing.” Cool, right? Well, not so fast. Bloody Disgusting reports they’ve reached out to sources and learned that while Wan is indeed involved with the project, he’s just producing, not directing. I’d be a bit more excited if Wan were indeed helming, but any involvement from him is welcomed.

Released in 1997, I Know What You Did Last Sumer came at the beginning of the slasher movie revival craze kicked-off by 1996’s Scream. While nowhere near as good, or as clever as Scream, both films were written by the same individual – Kevin Williamson. Both also told similar stories about teens dealing with past traumatic events while also grappling with a killer in disguise. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. starred. Here’s the synopsis:

A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen. While pursuing who he thinks is responsible for the letter, Barry (Ryan Phillippe) is run over by a man with a meat hook. The bloodletting only increases from there, as the killer with the hook continues to stalk Julie, Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

The film was followed a year later by a downright terrible PG-13 rated sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and then a 2006 direct-to-video follow-up, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. There’s no word on what the TV series will be about, but I’m guessing it will involve some Millenials using their SnapChats and trying to get away from a killer, or something along those lines.