Are you getting tired of hearing dumb jokes based on the title of I Know What You Did Last Summer? Well, get ready to hear one more, presuming you’re still here and you want to know everything we know about I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The first four episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 15, 2021. The back half of the season — episodes 5 through 8 — will air over the course of the next four weeks, concluding with the season finale on November 12, 2021.

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer?

In this case, I Know What You Did Last Summer is an Amazon Original streaming television series. Though the first season is only eight episodes, press releases make it sound like they do hope to continue the story in subsequent seasons in the manner of MTV/VH1’s Scream.

The series is a new YA adaptation of Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel I Know What You Did Last Summer. The book was the source material for a well-known 1997 teen slasher film, in which a killer known as the Fisherman used a meat hook to stalk a young Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, and Freddie Prinze, Jr. That film spawned an immediate sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and, years later, a direct-to-video sequel, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, which we spelunked in our DTV Descent column last year.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Synopsis

The official plot synopsis for I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1, courtesy of Amazon, is as follows:

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Showrunners, Crew, and More

I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1 is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Sara Goodman writes and executive produces the series alongside Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten.

Moritz and Feig were both involved as producers in the 1997 film.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Cast

I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1 stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. Given that this is a slasher franchise, it’s a safe bet that not all the characters these actors play will be making it out of the season alive.

Iseman, the lead, co-starred in the two most recent Jumanji films; Jack Black was her unlikely avatar in the video game. She also appeared in a couple other horror-inflected sequels, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween and Annabelle Comes Home.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Trailer

No trailer is available yet for I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1, but Amazon has released some first-look images here.