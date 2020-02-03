Here’s a show that feels like it was genetically constructed by scientists in a secret underground lab to be an enormous hit. It’s a Netflix series about awkward youths, one who seemingly has super-powers, starring two of the leads from It, produced by the folks behind Stranger Things, and created by the team behind Netflix’s own The End of the F***ing World. Oh, and it’s based on a comic from Chuck Forsman, who also created the source material for The End of the F***ing World.

Yeah, we’re probably going to be hearing a lot about I Am Not Okay With This and you can watch the trailer below.

I Am Not Okay With This Trailer

This trailer is very much a teaser, catching up with Sydney (Sophia Lillis) as she has an uncomfortable and yet oddly adorable encounter with Wyatt Oleff‘s character. This teaser is heavy on tone, suggesting a series about disaffected modern youths, but it really does bury the lede, which the description of the source comic spells out quite clearly:

Sydney seems like a normal 15-year-old freshman. She hangs out underneath the bleachers, listens to music in her friend’s car, and gets into arguments with her annoying little brother but she also has a few secrets she’s only shared in her diary. Like how she’s in love with her best friend Dina, the bizarreness of her father’s death, and those painful telekinetic powers that keep popping up at the most inopportune times. In this collection of the self-published minicomic series, Forsman expertly channels the teenage ethos in a style that evokes classic comic strips while telling a powerful story about the intense, and sometimes violent, tug of war between trauma and control.

Yes, bring on the psychic powers and the teenage angst, please.

The series comes from creator Jonathan Entwistle (who previously served as showrunner, creator, producer, writer, director and so on for The End of the F***ing World), working alongside co-creator Christy Hall (herself a veteran of The End of the F***ing World). Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment, the team behind a little show called Stranger Things, serve as executive producers.

I Am Not Okay With This arrives on Netflix on February 26, 2020.