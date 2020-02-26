Netflix has released a sneak peek at I Am Not Okay With This, a teen dark comedy that seems manufactured in a laboratory to be the perfect Netflix series. It stars: check. Awkward youths navigating teen angst and grief: check. Secret superpowers: check. Based on a comic from Chuck Forsman, who also created the source material for The End of the F***ing World, produced by the folks behind Stranger Things, and created by the team behind Netflix’s own The End of the F***ing World adaptation, Netflix seems like it has it in the bag with I Am Not Okay With This, which drops on the streaming service today. But if you’re still unsure, watch the I Am Not Okay With This sneak peek below.

I Am Not Okay With This Sneak Peek

Dear Diary, my teenage angst has a body count. Well, It star Sophia Lillis doesn’t say those words exactly, but she might as well. The opening of I Am Not Okay With This follows Lillis’ surly teen Sydney as she introduces herself to her diary, which her “hippie” guidance counselor has given her to attempt to reign in her mood swings. Recovering from her father’s death and dealing with her best friend dating the high school jock is enough trouble for Sydney, but she is about deal with a lot more, as her budding superpowers start to surface.

The series, which is based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, is described as following Sydney as she “navigates high school awkwardness, family drama and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers.”

Here’s a synopsis of the graphic novel to get a fuller picture of the story:

Sydney seems like a normal 15-year-old freshman. She hangs out underneath the bleachers, listens to music in her friend’s car, and gets into arguments with her annoying little brother but she also has a few secrets she’s only shared in her diary. Like how she’s in love with her best friend Dina, the bizarreness of her father’s death, and those painful telekinetic powers that keep popping up at the most inopportune times.

The darkly comic series comes from Jonathan Entwistle, the showrunner, creator, producer, writer, and director of the Netflix series The End of the F***ing World. The series is also executive produced by the Stranger Things producing team of Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment.

I Am Not Okay With This arrives on Netflix today.