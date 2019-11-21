Put this one on your “Most Anticipated TV of 2020” list. In the Jordan Peele-produced Hunters, Al Pacino leads a team of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. That premise alone should sell you on this, but if not, this new trailer should do the trick. It’s mostly just Pacino giving a monologue in a thick accent, but at the last minute, “Street Fighting Man” from The Rolling Stones kicks in, knives come out, and things get very intense. Watch the Hunters trailer below.

Hunters Trailer

Oh hell yeah, I want to see this immediately. Hunters “Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

Al Pacino is the leader of the Nazi-hunting team, heading up a cast that includes Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin. While Pacino has gone away, it’s great to see him back in these high-profile projects again. This year he had Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, and now he’s charging into 2020 with Hunters, a series that enables him to stab Nazis with big knives. How can you not be interested in that?

Hunters, produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) directed the pilot and is an executive producer on the show as well. The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld (The Twilight Zone, Lorena) from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick (Prison Break); Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) from Sonar Entertainment.

There’s no premiere date set yet, just the knowledge that Hunters will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.