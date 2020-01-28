Amazon would like you to watch their new drama series Hunters and they’ve spent Super Bowl cash to create a new trailer and put it in front of the largest possible audience. Ahead of the weekend’s big game, a new trailer for the upcoming series about Nazi-hunters seeking out and destroying fascists-in-hiding in 1970s New York City has arrived and it looks slick and brutal. Watch it for yourself below.

Huners Super Bowl Trailer

While Al Pacino is the face of the show (he plays the leader of the titular hunters), the trailer leans heavily on the name of executive producer Jordan Peele, who has become a household name after the success of Get Out and Us. But while Peele was involved and his production company made the show, the series is run by David Weil and Nikki Toscano, with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directing the pilot. The series follows a “band of Nazi Hunters led by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) and Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) who have set out to stop the Fourth Reich from rising to power in 1970s America.”

Here’s the official synopsis of the series:

Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

There’s a lot to enjoy about this trailer, starting with a legend like Pacino finally getting to headline a prestige television series and seemingly not leaning on his hammiest bad habits. There’s also the supporting cast surrounding him, a blend of recognizable names and familiar characters actors, including Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. But most of all, the trailer (rightfully) assumes that many Americans are sick and tired of fascist-leaning monsters getting a platform in the year 2020, so any kind of entertainment that lets us exorcise ourselves of these demons, if only for an hour at a time, is extremely welcome.

Hunters will arrive on Amazon Prime on February 21, 2020.