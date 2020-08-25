It’s hard to believe, but the 1990s are getting so old that people are equally as nostalgic for that decade as they were for the 1980s throughout the 2010s. With pieces of pop culture from that decade ranging from 20 to 30 years old, movies are starting to dig into the 1990s as a retro period of time, and a new documentary coming to Hulu will give us an interesting perspective on the Hollywood of that decade and what life was like in it, thanks to the camcorder of Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye.

KID 90 is a new documentary that has just been picked up by Hulu, and it will give us a personal and eye-opening glimpse into the past from within the world of Hollywood. After finding fame as a young lead of the family sitcom Punky Brewster, Soleil Moon Frye attempted to maintain a teen acting career throughout the 1990s. During that time, she made a habit out of carrying around a camcorder and logged hundreds of hours of candid footage from her life, including voicemails, audio recordings, and diary entries.

Helping to provide a glimpse into life as a young star at the time, Frye’s friends David Arquette, Balt Getty, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will all participate in interviews. Plus, the camcorder footage has glimpses of Harold Hunter, Justin Pierce, Danny Boy O’Connor, Jenny Lewis, Jonathan Brandis, and many others in all their ’90s glory.

“I often wondered if things had happened the way that I remembered them and I finally decided to unlock the vault,” Frye said of the project to The Hollywood Reporter. “What started as a documentary about my friends and our lives soon became a coming-of-age story about myself that has changed me forever.”

Frye is producing the documentary along with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions, as well as STX Entertainment, where her husband Jason Goldberg will be executive producing. Goldberg added:

“This is a captivating and compelling film that has been a work in progress since the ’90s and has been literally coming together for the last 30 years. What is remarkable is that, Soleil had the presence of mind to know how this footage might be used one day. She has such a natural eye for detail and a caring, loving approach to capturing the lives of the people around her. As a filmmaker, she has brought a unique voice to assembling that footage and recreating that era in this story as she depicts that time and place.”

The sitcom star is also getting nostalgic about her own show with a reboot of Punky Brewster coming to Peacock soon. The series follows her character all grown up and trying to raise three kids as a single mother. When she meets an orphan girl who reminds her of the kid she used to be, she decides to rediscover her own “Punky Power” as she helps a new kid get back on her feet.

Honestly, the documentary sounds much more interesting.