Hugh Jackman Announces 2019 World Tour to Perform Songs from ‘The Greatest Showman’ & More
Posted on Thursday, November 29th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
If you like the musical stylings of Hugh Jackman more than you like seeing him brandish claws as Wolverine, then we have some news that will absolutely thrill you.
On The Today Show this morning, Hugh Jackman announced that he will embark on a world tour in 2019 with a new one-man musical show called The Man. The Music. The Show., where fans can see him perform songs from films like The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, as well as songs from musicals like The Boy from Oz and Oklahoma.
Hugh Jackman World Tour Announcement
Hugh Jackman called the world tour a dream come true when he made the announcement on The Today Show this morning, which you can watch in full above. This is something that Jackman has done in his homeland of Australia before, but he’s never done an arena tour across the globe like this.
It’s not often that you get to see a big Hollywood star who isn’t a stand-up comedian going out on a tour to perform in front of fans, so this should be quite the experience, especially if he’s doing it in some of the biggest arenas across the world.
Jackman says he’ll be singing, dancing and telling stories on the tour, and he’ll be bringing a 26-piece orchestra and around 30 other singers and dancers along with him. Plus, Jackman says that he’ll have some special guests popping up too, including The Greatest Showman showstopper Kaela Settle. So it’s not quite a one-man show, but he’s certainly the star of the production.
If you’d like a taste of the Hugh Jackman world tour, you can tune in to The Today Show next Tuesday, where the man himself will be performing two songs, one from The Greatest Showman and one from Les Miserables.
Tickets for the Hugh Jackman world tour will go on sale December 7, and here’s where you can catch him:
- Monday, May 13 – Barclaycard Arena – Hamburg
- Tuesday, May 14 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin
- Thursday, May 16 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne
- Friday, May 17 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam
- Sunday, May 19 – Hallenstadion – Zurich
- Tuesday, May 21 – SAP Arena – Mannheim
- Wednesday, May 22 – AccorHotels Arena – Paris
- Friday, May 24 – Manchester Arena -Manchester
- Monday, May 27 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena – Birmingham
- Thursday, May 30 – 3Arena – Dublin
- Sunday, June 2 – The O2 Arena – London
- Monday, June 3 – The O2 Arena – London
- Tuesday, June 18 – Toyota Center – Houston
- Wednesday, June 19 – American Airlines Center – Dallas
- Friday, June 21 – United Center – Chicago
- Saturday, June 22 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul
- Monday, June 24 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit
- Tuesday, June 25 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
- Thursday, June 27 – TD Garden – Boston
- Friday, June 28 – Madison Square Garden – New York City
- Saturday, June 29 – Madison Square Garden – New York City
- Sunday, June 30 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia
- Monday, July 1 – Capital One Arena – Washington DC
- Wednesday, July 3 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta
- Friday, July 5 – Amalie Arena – Tampa
- Saturday, July 6 – BB&T Center – Sunrise
- Wednesday, July 10 – Pepsi Center – Denver
- Thursday, July 11 – Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City
- Saturday, July 13 – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas
- Sunday, July 14 – Gila River Arena – Glendale
- Tuesday, July 16 – Valley View Casino Center – San Diego
- Wednesday, July 17- SAP Center at San Jose – San Jose
- Friday, July 19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles
- Saturday, July 20 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles