Fans of Invincible, The Walking Dead, Skybound comics, indie video games, and more should tune in for Skybound Xpo II: Fueled by Nongshim Shin Noodle Soup. The free event will stream on Skybound Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Twitch channel July 17-18.

The two-day virtual event will feature panels, merchandise exclusives, and a brand new Movie Trivia Schmoedown competition. Guests include Kim-Joy from Great British Bake-Off, artist Peter Santa-Maria, comic creators Robert Kirkman and Rob Liefeld, actors Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, and Jason Montzoukas, along with pop culture and comics experts Jack DeMayo, Nathalie Chavez, Samantha and Anthony Sopczak, Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham, and Danielle Smith.

A Plethora of Panels – Day One

Day one of the fest begins at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, July 17.

The first panel, Explore New Words in Skybound Comet, will explore the upcoming Skybound Comet young readers’ graphic novel imprint. The imprint will launch with Clementine (based on Telltale’s The Walking Dead game), Everyday Hero Machine Boy, and Sea Serpent’s Heir. Guests Tillie Walden, Tri Vuong, Irma Kniivila, Mairghread Scott, and Alex Antone will share what’s different about this imprint and the graphic novels coming out of it.

Making the Game: Rainbow Billy shares the tale of indie video game studio Manavoid as they talk about the creation of their game, Rainbow Billy and the Curse of the Leviathan. They will discuss the process of taking their creation through a Kickstarter campaign, overcoming creative challenges, and how to make a game about empathy and inclusivity a grand colorful adventure.

After that, Great British Bake-Off star Kim-Joy and Skybound’s Hanna Armour sit down to talk about their upcoming tabletop game, Kim-Joy’s Magic Bakery. They will also share an exclusive look at Kim-Joy’s featured Pavlova recipe. Yum!

Artist “Attack Peter” Peter Santa-Maria will then share his latest work, a rare print inspired by Shin Ramen’s iconic tiger mascot. He’ll share details about his latest collaboration with the ramen brand, the newest Takoro print, and some of what’s coming up for him in 2021.

Day one will close out with an unfiltered, no-holds-barred conversation between comics creators Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible) and Rob Liefeld (Deadpool). Both are notorious for their strong opinions and even stronger words, so this could be an event to really watch out for.

More Panels for You – Day Two

Day two begins at 10 a.m. PT, on Sunday, July 18.

The day begins with Looking back at Invincible Season 1. Entertainer Greg Miller hosts Invincible co-creator Kirkman and stars Jacobs, Goggins, and Mantzoukas to discuss the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit animated series.

This is followed by a panel on comics collecting with DeMayo, Chavez, the Sopczaks, Kirkham, and Smith, and then a panel on how podcasts are taking over entertainment. Following these discussions is a reveal of the foil variants for The Walking Dead Deluxe #4, Attack Peter’s tiger print and variant for Invincible #19, a Clementine variant for Skybound XB #1, and more.

Day two closes with the Movie Trivia Schmoedown – Rushmore vs. Final Exam. The Movie Trivia Schmoedown‘s Teams Division was recently shaken up, giving these two teams a chance to make their way to the #1 contender match. The Movie Trivia Schmoedown, formerly the Ultimate Schmoedown, is a movie trivia-based competition series currently airing on the Schmoedown Entertainment Network Youtube channel, hosted by Kristian Harloff and Mark Ellis.

That Beautiful, Exclusive Merchandise

On top of all of the fun you can have watching the panels listed above, you can also lighten your wallet by grabbing some limited-edition swag from the event.

There’s a load of Invincible merch, including a top-selling shirt from season 1 and all-new collectible limited-edition, numbered totebags made from the actual outdoor vinyl ads that went up in Los Angeles during the premiere of first season.

There will also be two Attack Peter prints, featuring the iconic artists’ blockprint style on a series of limited-edition prints, including the brand new Takoro design.

For the adventurous, Skybound Mystery Boxes will be available for $50 and are filled with unique goodies like collectibles, merch, and comics.

For more info and updates on Skybound Xpo II: Fueled by Nongshim Shin Noodle Soup, visit www.skybound.com.