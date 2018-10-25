Since the next chapter of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise will be the last, DreamWorks Animation is pulling out all the stops when it comes to getting people on board for one last flight with Hiccup and his trusty dragon, Toothless. Even though it feels like we’ve seen plenty of footage from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, a new trailer arrived today showing off more of the final adventure for our Viking heroes and their fire-breathing friends.

Watch the new How to Train Your Dragon The Hidden World trailer below.

How to Train Your Dragon The Hidden World Trailer

As director Dean DeBlois has said before, this final installment of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise will say goodbye to these characters, but in “the right way.” That’s because Hiccup finds a dragon paradise where these creatures can be free and not have to live in a crowded Viking city. Even though they live a decent life there, it’s nothing compared to what they can have in this recently discovered hidden world.

Of course, not everyone wants to let the dragons go and live in harmony. Let’s not forget that F. Murray Abraham has a voice in this movie as the new villain Grimmel, a dragon hunter who is hellbent on catching (and presumably killing) Toothless, the last Night Fury in existence. The feisty dragon certainly won’t go quietly, especially since it seems like Grimmel might be responsible for killing his parents after his claim to fame of killing every Night Fury to date. Yeah, he’s a real jerk.

Jay Baruchel returns to voice Hiccup while his Viking buddies Astrid (America Ferrera) Snotlout (Jonah Hill), Fishlegs (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), Tuffnut (T.J. Miller) and Ruffnut (Kristen Wiig) are back by his side. Plus, Hiccup’s mother Valka (Cate Blanchett) is back, along with Kit Harrington as Eret and Craig Ferguson as Gobber the Belch. Gerard Butler even returns as Hiccup’s father Stoick the Vast in a flashback.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens in theaters on February 22, 2019.