The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to make the artery clogging Paunch Burger from the series Parks and Recreation. Plus, see what VFX artists think of the visual effects used in movies like The World’s End, Charlie’s Angels Full Throttle, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and more. And finally, watch as Conan O’Brien visits the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a vintage clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

First up, the popular cooking YouTube channel Binging with Babish took a cue from Parks and Recreation for a recent culinary creation. Remember Paunch Burger? They’re the unhealthy fast food chain that helped make Pawnee, Indiana one of the most obese counties in the state, and now you can find out how to recreate one of their massive signature burgers.

Next, Corridor Crew got back together for a new edition of VFX Artists React. This time, the gang is looking at a motorcycle race from Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, the bathroom fight scene from The World’s End, several sequences from 2001: A Space Odyssey, and more. Do all these movies have impressive visual effects, or are there some that fall short?

Finally, in a vintage clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien, we go all the way back to September of 1997 when Conan paid a visit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. This is back when the music museum had just opened, which is crazy to think about, especially when you see how young Conan is here.