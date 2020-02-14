When it comes to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there are a lot of changes that should have been made to give us a more satisfying finale for the Skywalker saga. But the folks at How It Should Have Ended did their best to get a little bit more specific with how things should have went down.

However, before getting to How Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should have ended, which includes making the fight with Mega Emperor Palpatine infinitely easier, they make some pits tops with some amusing nitpicks about certain scenes from the rest of the movie. Check it out below.

How Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Should Have Ended

The first couple of nitpicks from the HISHE gang actually take issue with how Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should have began, which includes not explaining the return of Emperor Palpatine in the opening crawl. Furthermore, why the hell does Kylo Ren even need Emperor Palpatine to accomplish what he wants? We’re a few minutes into the movie and it’s already gone to hell.

Plus, even some of the more emotional beats of the movie don’t pack quite the punch they should. For example, even though C-3PO’s line about taking one last look at his friends was a tearjerker in the trailer, let’s not forget that he hasn’t known Rey, Finn and Poe for long at all, and they’re all kind of jerks to him all the time. Sure, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia Organa didn’t always treat him the best, but those are his real friends, and he doesn’t even get to say goodbye to them. It’s a cheap trick to pull at your heartstrings, and that’s it. Thankfully, Babu Frik makes it all better.

But the real nonsense of this movie’s ending is Luke Skywalker’s role as a Force ghost, who can apparently catch lightsabers and lift X-wings out of the ocean, but can’t fight any Sith lords. Instead of just cheering Rey on, all the Force ghosts come to save the day and give Emperor Palpatine the worst day of his second life. Sure, it wouldn’t have worked well if that made it into the actual movie, but it’s not much worse than what we actually got.