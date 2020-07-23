VOTD: How ‘Spider-Man 2’ Should Have Ended

It’s been 16 years since Spider-Man 2 hit theaters, and it’s still largely considered to be one of the greatest comic book movies ever made. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement, especially when it comes to the logic employed by some of the characters. That’s where the folks at How It Should Have Ended come into play, because they’ve pinpointed some other possible ways the movie could have ended, many of them much sooner than the climax we witnessed on the big screen. All it requires is Dr. Otto Octavius and a few other supporting characters to make some better decisions.

How Spider-Man 2 Should Have Ended

Dr. Otto Octavius makes some pretty poor decisions throughout this entire movie. First, as a scientist, he puts the lives of over a dozen people in jeopardy with an experiment that uses potentially unstable energy that can destroy so much in the blink of an eye. Then, as a supervillain, for some reason Dock Ock lets Spider-Man stop the high-speed train that he intentionally put in danger, only to knock him out and take him away afterwards. Come on, man, you could have killed two birds with one train. Actually, many birds and a spider.

Meanwhile, all of the anger that Harry Osborn was throwing at both Peter Parker and Spider-Man could have been avoided. If the Osborns’ butler Bernard would have provided the integral information that Spidey had nothing to do with the death of Harry’s father, there might not even be a Spider-Man 3, and I think we can all agree that would be for the best.