Since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now home for you to watch maybe a few times before you forget about it entirely, it’s time to think about how the movie really should have ended. In this case, that’s much more important than usual since the ending to the sequel to the reboot of Jurassic Park is totally bonkers and takes the franchise in a totally new and weird direction.

Find out How Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Should Have Ended below.

How Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Should Have Ended

This just goes to show you how much stupidity is wound up in this sci-fi action adventure sequel. Sure, some of this is nitpicking, but what’s the point of establishing rules and traits of dinosaur behavior if you’re not going to stick to them? Why can the Velociraptor and Indoraptor smell these characters when they’re clear much closer than the furthest point of their scent range?

But the more egregious levels of stupidity come from using these dinosaurs as weapons. Who the hell would use a laser-guided dinosaur besides a desperate James Bond villain? You’ve got a laser sight on a gun, just take the damn shot! Why risk hurting your dinosaur when people are going to shoot at it and likely kill it?

And of course, that begs the question of why anyone is scared of world where maybe a few dozen dinosaurs are out in the open when we have an endless array of high-tech weaponry to kill them from hundreds of miles away.

You have to give HISHE credits where its due, even if Blue stealing the boat is a dumb joke.