Normally superheroes movies take themselves seriously enough that they’re easy targets for cracking jokes from the people behind How It Should Have Ended. But when you’re dealing with a wise-cracking, fourth wall-breaking, self-aware character liker Deadpool, you’ve gotta raise the bar a little bit. Thankfully, even though the jokes don’t land as well as those in Deadpool 2, the imagined scenes that might have made things a little easier on all our characters keep it from being a dud.

Watch How Deadpool 2 Should Have Ended

Easily the best argument for a different ending for Deadpool 2 is the fact that Cable should have gone back in time to stop this faux orphanage from torturing mutants instead of focusing on this one mutant (Julian Dennison as Russell) who went bad after being treated so poorly by these monstrous people. Plus, the Back to the Future reference is a nice touch for the time traveling character.

The most clever part of this edition of How It Should Have Ended is that Deadpool goes back to the bar where all the bad guys like to hang out just to brag that he stopped all of them from being disintegrated by the Infinity Gauntlet. It’s a nice throwback to the Avengers: Infinity War edition of How It Should Have Ended from a little while back. Deadpool even takes the time to mock Thanos for not creating more resources instead of killing half the population. Maybe the Merc with a Mouth isn’t such a doofus after all.