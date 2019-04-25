VOTD: How ‘Captain Marvel’ Should Have Ended

Captain Marvel was the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit the big screen before Avengers: Endgame kicked off the summer box office with a bang. Though the film does a solid job introducing us to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as the Air Force pilot turned cosmic superhero known as Captain Marvel, it’s held back slightly by feeling like a set-up for her character to make a big impact in Avengers: Endgame. Thankfully, the folks at How It Should Have Ended figured out how to take care of this much more quickly.

Find out how Captain Marvel should have ended below.

How Captain Marvel Should Have Ended

The fact that Vers (the Kree name given to Carol Danvers) is the only one with these unique superpowers, you have to wonder why she didn’t question Supreme Intelligence’s decision not to give anyone else powers. One could argue it’s because Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) is controlling her mind and likely keeps her from venturing into such territory, but even so, what’s to stop her from quickly removed that chip from her neck in order to keep her powers?

But the real payoff here comes when Captain Marvel gives Nick Fury that special cosmic pager that he can use to call her during an emergency. We’re not sure why the attack on New York by Loki and the army of Chitauri wasn’t enough of an emergency to call Captain Marvel, but maybe Fury was just that desperate to get The Avengers to finally work together to become Earth’s mightiest heroes.