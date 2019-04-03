VOTD: How ‘Bumblebee’ Should Have Ended

Bumblebee is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital download, bringing the best Transformers movie in over a decade to the comfort of your own home. However, even though the Transformers spin-off that takes us back to the 1980s is a refreshing, charming and outstanding soft reboot of the toy franchise, that doesn’t mean it’s not without some issues that could have easily been resolved if the movie had a totally different ending, which could have come pretty much right at the beginning.

Find out How Bumblebee Should Have Ended below.

How Bumblebee Should Have Ended

So right from the moment that Bumblebee arrives on Earth, this Autobot still has the ability to speak. But he doesn’t try to reason with the humans who are scared about a giant robot dropping onto the planet and nearly killing them. Granted, it might be a little daunting when you see all those weapons drawn immediately, but surely he could yell and run at the same time and maybe negotiate for a minute or two to explain the situation.

But when this edition of HISHE actually lets Bumblebee get to the end, they went ahead and created a whole action sequence to show how Optimus Prime and the rest of the Autobots escaped the Decepticon army back on Cybertron. We actually wish there would have been more action sequences like that, so hopefully whatever sequel follows Bumblebee will act accordingly.