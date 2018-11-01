The director’s cut of Lars von Trier’s already controversial serial killer film The House That Jack Built is receiving a special one-night-only theatrical screening this month, before releasing an R-rated cut in December. Ahead of those releases, a new trailer has arrived, offering exactly the sort of footage you’d expect from a Lars von Trier serial killer movie. Watch the House That Jack Built trailer below.

The House That Jack Built Trailer

Will The House That Jack Built be any good? Reviews out of Cannes have not been kind. Reviewing for /Film, Andrew Todd wrote: “The House That Jack Built is so very nearly a terrific, smart black comedy about death, art, and morality. But it descends so completely into self-centered masturbation (or more of a cry-wank) that the ultimate takeaway is what a dick the director is.” I can’t say I’m surprised at that excerpt – it’s exactly the type of work I’ve come to expect from von Trier.

When it comes to von Trier’s work, I will freely admit I like (or perhaps the correct term is appreciate) his Antichrist and Melancholia. The rest of his films? They’re not for me. But the buzz – negative and otherwise – around The House That Jack Built has me intrigued. So does the cast here: Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, and Riley Keough.

The House That Jack Built director’s cut will play in select theaters on November 28 only. The R-rated cut will arrive in theaters and on VOD December 14.