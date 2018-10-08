‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Trailer: Claire Underwood Isn’t Playing Nice
Posted on Monday, October 8th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Claire Underwood is the Commander-in-Chief in the new House of Cards season 6 trailer, and people aren’t happy about that. The latest look at the final season of Netflix’s political drama promotes Robin Wright to lead after previous star Kevin Spacey was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. Spacey’s Frank Underwood is now dead, and Claire is left dealing with the fallout of his crimes, and hers. Watch the House of Cards season 6 trailer below.
House of Cards Season 6 Trailer
House of Cards season 6 comes loaded with a fair amount of baggage. Foe five seasons now, Kevin Spacey was the face of this show, hamming it up as the ultra-evil President Frank Underwood. But Spacey was fired after several sexual misconduct allegations arose against him, and for a while there, it seemed like House of Cards would be cancelled. But the series is back for one final season, and Robin Wright is here to send it properly. If you think the final season is going to sweep Spacey’s now-dead Frank Underwood under the rug, think again: Frank’s ghost still looms large over the season. And Claire finds herself butting heads with nearly everyone – a whole political world that wants to control her.
The one group Claire finds herself clashing with the most is the powerful Shepherd family, political donors likely inspired by the real-life Mercer family – wealthy power-players who have interests (and money) in backing the current Republican party. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear co-star as “Annette Shepherd and Bill Shepherd, a sister and brother who inherited Shepherd Unlimited, a leading industrial conglomerate whose family foundations exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in the American political landscape. The two share a vision for the future of America, as well as a complicated past with the Underwoods.” Meanwhile, Cody Fern plays “Duncan Shepherd, Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players.”
House of Cards season 6 premieres November 2, 2018 on Netflix.
Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the award-winning, landmark series House of Cards. Wright is joined by Academy Award® nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern this season alongside Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Academy Award® nominee Patricia Clarkson, Emmy Award Nominee Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.
Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese continue as showrunners for season six, and they serve as executive producers along with Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. Created for television by Beau Willimon. House of Cards is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in associated with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.