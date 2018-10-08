Claire Underwood is the Commander-in-Chief in the new House of Cards season 6 trailer, and people aren’t happy about that. The latest look at the final season of Netflix’s political drama promotes Robin Wright to lead after previous star Kevin Spacey was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. Spacey’s Frank Underwood is now dead, and Claire is left dealing with the fallout of his crimes, and hers. Watch the House of Cards season 6 trailer below.

House of Cards Season 6 Trailer

House of Cards season 6 comes loaded with a fair amount of baggage. Foe five seasons now, Kevin Spacey was the face of this show, hamming it up as the ultra-evil President Frank Underwood. But Spacey was fired after several sexual misconduct allegations arose against him, and for a while there, it seemed like House of Cards would be cancelled. But the series is back for one final season, and Robin Wright is here to send it properly. If you think the final season is going to sweep Spacey’s now-dead Frank Underwood under the rug, think again: Frank’s ghost still looms large over the season. And Claire finds herself butting heads with nearly everyone – a whole political world that wants to control her.

The one group Claire finds herself clashing with the most is the powerful Shepherd family, political donors likely inspired by the real-life Mercer family – wealthy power-players who have interests (and money) in backing the current Republican party. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear co-star as “Annette Shepherd and Bill Shepherd, a sister and brother who inherited Shepherd Unlimited, a leading industrial conglomerate whose family foundations exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in the American political landscape. The two share a vision for the future of America, as well as a complicated past with the Underwoods.” Meanwhile, Cody Fern plays “Duncan Shepherd, Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players.”

House of Cards season 6 premieres November 2, 2018 on Netflix.