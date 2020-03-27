Sideshow Collectibles already showed off their life-size Baby Yoda figure inspired by the character known as The Child in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+. But the high quality collectible company is also distributing a life-size Baby Yoda figure from the upscale action figure creators at Hot Toys, and the first images of the little guy have just been released.

Hot Toys Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure

The hyper realistic and articulated collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of the Child in The Mandalorian. Standing at approximately 36cm tall, this collectible figure features an amazing likeness with riveting fine details, 2 pairs of interchangeable ears, movable head and arms, skillfully tailored outfit, a silver knob from the Razor Crest™ ship that the young alien loves to hold, a Mythosaur emblem necklace, and a variety of interchangeable hands to pose or hold the items allowing fans to recreate iconic moments from the highly acclaimed live-action series!

Unfortunately, the Hot Toys life-size Baby Yoda figure doesn’t come with that little incubator pictured in the above photo. It seems like a missed opportunity not to include that accessory as some kind of higher priced exclusive, but perhaps that would make the item too expensive. Plus, we’re sure there are some crafty fans out there who will just end up 3D printing one themselves or something like that.

Here’s everything that comes with the Hot Toys life-size Baby Yoda figure and who’s responsible for making it:

Life-Size Masterpiece Series

Authentic and detailed likeness of the Child in the live action-series The Mandalorian

Accurate size and proportion

Newly developed head sculpt with white fabric hair elements

Highly-detailed facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

Body with specialize frame for wide range of articulations

Approximately 36cm tall

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable ears including:

One (1) pair of relaxed ears

One (1) pair of downward pointing ears

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable arm with hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of force-using hands

One (1) pair of accessory holding hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) beige-colored robe

Accessories:

One (1) Mythosaur emblem necklace with black leather strap

One (1) silver colored knob

Specially designed custom base with movie logo

Artists:

Head Sculpted by Ji Ho Lee

Figure Painted by JC. Hong

Figure Art Directed by JC. Hong

We’re not sure why yet another detailed Baby Yoda figure is being released without a little soup bowl, but whatever.

The Hot Toys life-size Baby Yoda figure will cost you $410, which is $60 more than the Sideshow Collectibles version, which honestly, I thought looked a tad better. However, there is a seven month payment plan you can sign up for to pay it off for $52.71 each month until it’s released sometime in the final quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021.