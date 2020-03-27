Cool Stuff: Hot Toys Releasing a Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure
Posted on Friday, March 27th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Sideshow Collectibles already showed off their life-size Baby Yoda figure inspired by the character known as The Child in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+. But the high quality collectible company is also distributing a life-size Baby Yoda figure from the upscale action figure creators at Hot Toys, and the first images of the little guy have just been released.
Hot Toys Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure
The hyper realistic and articulated collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of the Child in The Mandalorian. Standing at approximately 36cm tall, this collectible figure features an amazing likeness with riveting fine details, 2 pairs of interchangeable ears, movable head and arms, skillfully tailored outfit, a silver knob from the Razor Crest™ ship that the young alien loves to hold, a Mythosaur emblem necklace, and a variety of interchangeable hands to pose or hold the items allowing fans to recreate iconic moments from the highly acclaimed live-action series!
Unfortunately, the Hot Toys life-size Baby Yoda figure doesn’t come with that little incubator pictured in the above photo. It seems like a missed opportunity not to include that accessory as some kind of higher priced exclusive, but perhaps that would make the item too expensive. Plus, we’re sure there are some crafty fans out there who will just end up 3D printing one themselves or something like that.
Here’s everything that comes with the Hot Toys life-size Baby Yoda figure and who’s responsible for making it:
Life-Size Masterpiece Series
- Authentic and detailed likeness of the Child in the live action-series The Mandalorian
- Accurate size and proportion
- Newly developed head sculpt with white fabric hair elements
- Highly-detailed facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture
- Body with specialize frame for wide range of articulations
- Approximately 36cm tall
- Two (2) pairs of interchangeable ears including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed ears
- One (1) pair of downward pointing ears
- Three (3) pairs of interchangeable arm with hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of force-using hands
- One (1) pair of accessory holding hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) beige-colored robe
Accessories:
- One (1) Mythosaur emblem necklace with black leather strap
- One (1) silver colored knob
- Specially designed custom base with movie logo
Artists:
- Head Sculpted by Ji Ho Lee
- Figure Painted by JC. Hong
- Figure Art Directed by JC. Hong
We’re not sure why yet another detailed Baby Yoda figure is being released without a little soup bowl, but whatever.
The Hot Toys life-size Baby Yoda figure will cost you $410, which is $60 more than the Sideshow Collectibles version, which honestly, I thought looked a tad better. However, there is a seven month payment plan you can sign up for to pay it off for $52.71 each month until it’s released sometime in the final quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021.