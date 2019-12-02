Even though the new live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian follows a singular bounty hunter from the tribe of the same name, we’ve learned there are plenty of other warriors donning the same signature armor. One of the more prominent characters introduced is called Paz Vizla, but when it comes to selling this guy as a new Star Wars collectible, he’s simply called the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian. Hot on the heels of receiving a Black Series figure from Hasbro, the character is also joining the Hot Toys line-up. Check out the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Hot Toys figure below. This is the way.

Hot Toys Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Figure

Returning to the enclave on a volcanic world with a camtono of Imperial beskar, the Mandalorian intending to create new armor from it was confronted by a group of other Mandalorians, including Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, who condemned the lone gunfighter for transacting with the Empire. Following the official introduction of the first wave of Hot Toys’ The Mandalorian collectible figures featuring the title character and IG-11, we are excited to continue the unveil of astonishingly detailed collectibles based on the first-ever live action Star Wars series and officially introduce the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of this Heavy Infantry Mandalorian! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the image of Heavy Infantry Mandalorian. Highlighting the features are the newly designed helmet and armor pieces, meticulously tailored outfit, beautifully applied weathering effects, finely sculpted jetpack, highly detailed and articulated heavy blaster with ammo belt, a blade, and a desert-themed figure base.



The accessories and armor on this figure are outstanding. From the jetpack to that heavy blaser and ammo belt, this is one bad ass collectible figure. He even comes with a vibroblade so you can have him square off with Mando on your shelf.

You can see more photos of the Hot Toys Heavy Infantry Mandalorian figure over on the Hot Toys Facebook page. The figure wasn’t available for pre-order at the time of this writing, but it should be very soon. You can RSVP to be notified of when pre-orders are available at Sideshow Collectibles right here.