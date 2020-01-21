Alison Brie‘s Sarah is just a normal girl who loves horses. She’s a bit awkward, sure, and may be more happy interacting with horses and crime shows than people, but who isn’t these days? But then Sarah begins to have strange lucid dreams that start to trickle into her real life, and Sarah becomes convinced that she has been abducted by aliens. Written by Jeff Baena (The Little Hours) and Brie and directed by Baena, Horse Girl is an eerie psychological thriller that is soon coming to Netflix after it makes its Sundance premiere. Watch the Horse Girl trailer below.

Horse Girl Trailer

Alison Brie reunites with her Little Hours and Joshy collaborator Jeff Baena to co-write and star in his latest film, Horse Girl, a psychological thriller about a woman whose lucid dreams begin to make her increasingly unstable. Horse Girl seems like a big departure for Brie in many ways — this is Brie’s first time penning a film, following her TV directorial debut last year with Netflix’s GLOW, and the film’s psychological thriller masquerading as a dramedy angle will allow the GLOW star stretch her chops beyond her usual comedic style.

The film is set to debut at Sundance later this month, and marks the fourth of Baena’s films to debut at the indie festival, following Life After Beth, Joshy, and The Little Hours. Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, Paul Reiser, and Jay Duplass also star in Horse Girl.

Here is the synopsis for Horse Girl:

Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract it may be.

Horse Girl will hit select theaters and Netflix on February 7, 2020 following its Sundance Film Festival premiere later this month.