We’re celebrating Halloween by giving away a bundle of Blu-ray and 4K horror movies. One lucky winner will score the discs, which include a Hellraiser 4 movie collection Blu-ray, a Stephen King 5 movie collection Blu-ray, the 4K release of Shutter Island, The Haunting on Blu-ray, and more. You could say it’s a spooktacular deal! But you shouldn’t, because you would sound silly.

Hey, do you like scary movies? Good, because we have a slew of them to give away. We’re giving one winner a prize pack that features the following:

Hellraiser 4 Movie Collection Blu-ray

HELLRAISER IV: Explore the twisted tale of the family who unknowingly opened the door of Hell setting the diabolical Pinhead free to spread evil here on earth.

HELLRAISER V: A shady L.A detective finds himself lost in a nightmarish world of evil when he solves the mysterious puzzle box that releases the diabolical demon Pinhead.

HELLRAISER VI: Pinhead is back in the next chilling chapter in the electrifying HELLRAISER legacy originated by best-selling horror author (and director of the original film) Clive Barker.

HELLRAISER VIII: When five hardcore online gamers are invited to a special party thrown by a mysterious destination known as Hellworld, they endure a night of unspeakable terror that reaches beyond cyberspace.

Scream 3 Movie Collection Blu-ray

SCREAM: An offbeat group of scary movie fans become the target of a masked killer in this smash-hit thriller from legendary director Wes Craven (A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET) that breathed new life into the horror genre.

SCREAM 2: While away at college, Sidney Prescott thought she’d finally put the terror behind her…until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel in which no one is safe, or beyond suspicion.

SCREAM 3: The first film set the rules. In the sequel, the stakes got higher. In the third installment of the hit franchise SCREAM, all bets are off. It’s an insidious game of horror movie mayhem with surprising twists and turns.

Children of the Corn 4 Movie Collection Blu-ray

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest – In the third installment in the movie series inspired by Stephen King’s original short story, a childless couple adopts a pair of orphaned brothers only to discover they’re much more than they seem.

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering – Somewhere out in the cornfields lurks an unspeakable evil, and a bright young medical student is determined to solve the mystery behind the sinister plague in this fourth chilling chapter of a movie series inspired by Stephen King’s short-story.

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror – Six college students take a very wrong turn, and find themselves lost in a strangely deserted rural town ruled by a murderous cult of children controlled by evil forces in the fifth chapter of the popular horror movie franchise.

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return – 19 years ago a child led a cult of kids to murder and fulfill a sinister prophecy. Now Isaac is back, and the strange rituals have returned in this sixth installment of one of the most popular horror movie franchises of all time.

Halloween 3 Movie Collection Blu-ray

HALLOWEEN: RESURRECTION: The reality programmers at DangerTainment have selected a group of thrill-seeking teenagers to spend one fun-filled night in the childhood home of serial killer Michael Meyers. But the planned live broadcast turns deadly when their evening of excitement becomes a night of horror as Michael himself decides to crash the party.

HALLOWEEN: H2O: Now the headmistress of a private school, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is still struggling with the horrifying, 20-year-old memories of the maniacal killer Michael Myers…when he suddenly reappears with a vengeance. Laurie’s rebellious son, his girlfriend, and the school security guard will become Michael’s newest victims unless Laurie can conquer her greatest fears and put evil in its place once and for all.

HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS: In a single horrifying night, Michael Myers’ masked reign of terror changed Halloween forever. Now, six years after he was presumed dead in a fire, Myers has returned to kill again—and this time there’s no escape. As the homicidal fury builds to a spine-tingling climax, the long-hidden secrets of the screen’s most maniacal murderer are revealed…with shocking results.

Stephen King 5 Movie Collection Blu-ray

5-terrifying Stephen King classics, in one Blu-ray collection. This set includes Pet Sematary, Pet Sematary (2019), Silver Bullet, Stephen King’s The Stand, The Dead Zone.

Shutter Island 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack

Celebrate the tenth anniversary of Academy Award winning director MARTIN SCORSESE’s spine-chilling thriller that takes you to places that never let you go. U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (LEONARDO DiCAPRIO) navigates what appears to be a routine investigation that quickly turns sinister. Featuring an all-star cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow, Michelle Williams, and based on the best-selling novel by Dennis Lehane

Paramount Presents The Haunting Blu-ray

For over a century, the foreboding Hill House mansion has sat abandoned…or so it seemed. Intrigued by its past, Dr. Marrow lures three subjects to the site for an experiment. But, from the moment of their arrival, as night descends, the study goes horrifyingly awry, and Hill House unleashes its supernatural wrath on the unsuspecting subjects.

Friday the 13th Uncut Blu-ray

FRIDAY THE 13th follows a group of young counselors preparing for the reopening of Camp Crystal Lake, where a boy drowned years earlier. One by one, the counselors are stalked by a mysterious and violent killer. The film stars Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, and Kevin Bacon.

To enter simply send an email to slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the subject line HORROR, and tell us your favorite scary movie. A winner will be chosen at random.