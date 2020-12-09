‘Hoops’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

Hoops has been canceled after one season. The animated series premiered in August, and based on reports, Netflix wasn’t confident enough in the viewership stats to give Hoops another shot. The series follows “a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Jake Johnson) who thinks turning around his god awful team will take him to the ‘big leagues’ and turn his miserable life around.”

Did you watch Hoops on Netflix? There’s a good chance you didn’t, because the show has been canceled. I cover this stuff for a living and I’ll confess that I had no idea this show even existed. But my colleagues did! In his review, Ethan Anderton wrote:

Hoops is fairly funny, but I’m not sure there’s enough left in the show’s playbook to keep me interested for more seasons, especially after the way the season finale kind of sputters out at the end. Normally a show will complete a character arc or provide some kind of cliffhanger to lead into a new season. Hoops offers that in some capacity, but the actual end of the episode leaves it up in the air in a kind of lackadaisical way. That fits the vibe of the entire series, but that doesn’t mean it’s fully satisfying.

According to Variety, Netflix looked at the show’s “viewership versus its cost and decided not to proceed with Season 2.” In addition to Jake Johnson, Hoops featured the voice talents of Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A.D. Miles, Steve Berg, Rob Riggle, and Sam Richardson. It also featured the voices of Nick Swardson, Eric Edelstein, Mary Holland, Gil Ozeri, and Max Greenfield.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller served as executive producers on the show, which was created by Ben Hoffman. In an interview, Hoffman revealed the show was originally developed for MTV: “We made a pilot presentation for MTV. And that’s kind of where this all started, which is we made a pilot presentation for MTV. They claimed they were getting back to their Beavis and Butthead kind of roots of just doing whatever you wanted, so I made a pilot presentation and [Coach Ben voice actor] Jake [Johnson] was in the booth. And I told him just go as dirty and crazy as you want. And he goes, ‘Well, this is MTV, you can’t even air this.’ I go, ‘Who cares? They’re not going to pick it up anyway, so just go as crazy as you want, since we’re not going to get a pick up.'”

Hoffman was right. MTV passed on the show but eventually, Netflix picked it up. But now Netflix has passed as well. Farewell, Hoops.