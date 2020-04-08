Homecoming is one of the best shows of the streaming era, although it really feels like people slept on it. Now the show is back for a second season, and it has an all-new lead: Janelle Monáe. While original star Julia Roberts has departed, the second season will be continuing the story from the first, and going deeper into the mystery that first season set up. Watch the Homecoming season 2 trailer below.

Homecoming Season 2 Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great original shows, but for reasons I don’t quite understand, they don’t seem to generate the same buzz as Netflix originals. Case in point: Homecoming, an original series that completely blew me away – even though I didn’t see many people talking about it. It even had a big movie star as the lead, Julia Roberts. And still…Homecoming felt like it flew under the radar.

But the series is back for an all-new second season. Julia Roberts has left, and now Janelle Monáe is the lead. Her new character “wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.” Memory loss was a big part of season 1, too, so it makes sense to keep that going in this second season.

The first season had a fairly satisfying conclusion, so I wasn’t sure if it would return for more. That said, there were still plenty of mysteries left up in the air, primarily those involving a character played by Hong Chau – who appears to have a much bigger role to play this time. Season 1 cast member Stephan James is back as well, joined by new faces Joan Cusack and Chris Cooper.

Homecoming season 2 premieres May 22, which gives you plenty of time to catch up with the first season. Trust me – it’s worth your time.