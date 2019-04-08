If you couldn’t afford one of those pricey tickets to Coachella to see Beyoncé make history, fear not: the Queen is coming home. In less than two weeks, you can get a front-row experience to Beyoncé’s ode to black excellence with Netflix’s concert documentary Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce, which follows the artist from preparation to performance of a historic show that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities. Watch the trailer below.

Homecoming A Film By Beyonce Trailer

Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance was one for the history books — which was why it was unfortunate that the rest of us lowly masses who weren’t able to snag a ticket to the music festival would only be able to witness that historic performance through bad bootlegs and shaky fancams. But Netflix is here to remedy that, and bring Beyoncé’s ode to black education to the people that it’s actually about.

The film looks like your typical concert documentary, with the R&B diva rehearsing for the performance and taking an active part in its preparations, from lights, to the dances, to the installations. But knowing Beyoncé, whose Lemonade visual album was such a visionary piece of art that it had critics debating whether it deserved to be awarded as a feature film, Homecoming will be more than your standard concert documentary. The film also promises to document “the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement,” which could mean that it goes into the artist’s transformation into cultural powerhouse and how all of her works have become important touchstones in the black community.

Here is the synopsis for Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé:

Homecoming presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities. Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé launches globally on Netflix on April 17, 2019.